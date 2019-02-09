First Presbyterian Church to host Work as Worship Retreat

GREENVILLE – Community members are invited to join First Presbyterian Church on Feb. 22 for the day as Christian business professionals from around the world speak about the sacred connection between faith and work through a livestream event.

New York Times Bestselling Author Jon Acuff, Founder/Chancellor of Eternity Bible College and bestselling author Francis Chan, President of Hobby Lobby Steve Green and Inside Edition Correspondent Megan Alexander are just a few of the guest speakers lined up for this day-long retreat.

The cost for the Work as Worship Retreat is $30 and includes lunch and refreshments throughout the day. The livestream presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude around 3:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 114 E. Fourth St., Greenville; the retreat will take place in the fellowship hall.

For more information and to register for Work as Worship at First Presbyterian Church, visit https://events.rightnowmedia.org/attendee/site/534.