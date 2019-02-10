Franklin Monroe Alumni Banquet scheduled

PITSBURG – Invitations have been mailed for the 66th annual Franklin Monroe Alumni Banquet being held on April 6.

The banquet will honor the classes of 1944, 1969, 1994 and 2019. Registration/Social hour begins at 5 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

Invitations can be found on the Alumni Facebook page or on the Franklin Monroe website under the Alumni tab at www.franklin-monroe.k12.oh.us.

Anyone who needs to update an address or has any questions should email the Alumni Committee at FMalumnicommittee@hotmail.com. Registrations are due by March 15.