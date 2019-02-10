Darke County Retired Teachers’ Association offers scholarship

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Retired Teachers’ Association will award three $400 scholarships to provide funds for students who are pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in education.

The scholarships are available to any Darke County high school senior expecting to graduate by June 2019. Students must have been accepted by a college of education as a full-time student working toward a Bachelor’s Degree in education.

Applications are available from Darke County high school guidance counselors or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to DCRTA Scholarship, 6555 Beamsville Webster Road, Versailles, OH 45380. Applications must be returned no later than March 31.