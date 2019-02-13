Woman in critical condition following crash

DARKE COUNTY – A woman is in critical condition after crashing her vehicle into the back of a disabled semi truck Tuesday evening.

A Darke County sheriff deputy came upon an injury accident on State Route 571 near Gettysburg Pitsburg Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Additional deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department, Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team and Miami Valley Careflight responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation showed that a westbound 1995 Kenworth semi truck operated by Christopher R. Blauser, 62, of Tipp City, was disabled on the roadside. A westbound 2015 GMC Terrain, driven by an unidentified female, struck the rear of the disabled semi-trailer.

The female was taken by Careflight from the scene and is listed in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital. Blauser did not claim any injuries at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation.