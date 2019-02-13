The Light Foundation to host youth wild turkey hunt

DARKE COUNTY – It’s nothing but turkey talk at The Light Foundation as it prepares for its annual Youth Wild Turkey Hunt.

The event will take place during Ohio’s youth turkey season, April 12-14. The application deadline is March 1. The application can be found online at www.mattlight72.com.

Every year, The Light Foundation invites boys and girls, first-time hunters and youth gobbler pros from ages 12-17 who reside in Darke county to apply.

The essay topic this year is “how has having a hobby affected your life?” The essays are anonymously graded, and the top 16 essays are selected to join the hunt.

Participants will spend all weekend with The Light Foundation at its Chenoweth Trails facility where the foundation provides gun safety and proper gun cleaning training, several other outdoor activities, youth leadership, sleeping headquarters, meals and turkey hunting fundamentals.

The Light Foundation will provide professional guides, guns, ammo, camo gear, turkey calls, hunting blinds, chairs and more, but bagging a bird will be up to the youth.