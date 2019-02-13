Baker Family Group to meet March 2

ARCANUM – The Baker Family Group Project will meet again at 1 p.m. March 2 at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society located at 123 W. George St. in Arcanum.

This is the third informative meeting to obtain participants as well as research information and documents for the following Baker and related families: Henry Baker Sr. and Elizabeth Poe, Michael Baker and Catherine Schmucker, Jacob Becker and Anna Marie Brecht and Elias Baker as well as other related names and siblings.

The goal is to gather correct genealogy and family materials, photos and stories. The group is looking to compile this into a master file. This is where it needs group leaders to organize and help put together each child’s line of the above mentioned names.

These are some of the lines the group is seeking help and direction with: Of Michael Baker and Catherine’s line – Jacob Baker and Sarah Michael; of Henry Baker Sr. and Elizabeth Poe – Juliann Baker and Joseph Besecker; Elizabeth Baker and John Dull; Elias and Mary Baker; Josiah Baker and Mary Fourman; Lydia Baker and Samuel Fourman; and Mary Baker and David Swank.

Anyone who is interested is invited to attend. Also, individuals can email Group Coordinator Tom Pedtke of their interest and an agenda will be supplied. Or anyone who can’t attend but would like to help can email tom@pedtke.com.

Information also is on AWTHS website, www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org, and email. The contact at AWTHS is Annette Stewart.

Record organizers, researchers, writers and genealogy data entry are all needed. For those who can’t type or have computer access or internet, the group has people to help type and compile.