Franklin Monroe schedules kindergarten registration

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe Elementary kindergarten registration for the 2019-20 school year is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. March 6 in the cafetorium.

Parents are encouraged to bring their kindergarten-aged child. Guests should park in the south parking lot and enter through the cafetorium doors.

The students will be able to meet the kindergarten teachers. Children being registered for kindergarten must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1, 2019 to be eligible to enter.

Parents registering children are reminded they need to bring their child’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization records, proof of residency (copy of utility bill, bank statement, lease agreement, etc.) and custody papers (if applicable).

In the event of inclement weather that evening, Franklin Monroe would reschedule. Parents should check the FM website for a cancellation at www.fmelementary.com.