PITSBURG – The Pitsburg Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary is hosting its annual bingo on from 6-9 p.m. March 16 at Franklin Monroe School cafetorium.

The cost is $15 for 30 cards. There will be 30 games played for prizes donated by local business. Individuals may purchase more cards.

Refreshments will be available for a free-will donation including hot dogs, chips, cookies, coffee, popcorn and juice.