Darke County Genealogy Society plans meeting

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Genealogy Society will have a meeting at 2 p.m. March 3 at Garst Museum, Lowell Thomas Room, Greenville.

The speaker will be Misti Spillman. She a graduate of University of Evansville with a degree in archaeology and history. She spent a year at University of Memphis, learning Egyptian hieroglyphs, and attended grad school at Wright State, majoring in public history (museum and archival studies). She did several cemetery projects and has cleaned markers and monuments at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton.

Her talk will be on safe ways to clean markers that will not damage the stone and other topics.

The regular meeting will follow the refreshments after her talk. This meeting is open to anyone.