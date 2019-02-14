Wayne Hospital Company annual meeting planned

GREENVILLE – The annual meeting of members of Wayne Hospital Company will be held at 5 p.m. March 28 at Wayne Hospital, 835 Sweitzer St., Greenville in the Administration Board Room.

The purposes of the annual meeting are for the members to consider and vote upon the following:

1. Election of four persons to serve as trustees of the hospital. John Dutro, M.D., general surgeon; John Warner, president/CEO of Brethren Retirement Community; Todd Durham, vice president/trust officer of Second National Bank; and Daniel Watren, registered representative of Prenger Financial Services, Inc. are the individuals nominated by the Board of Trustees to represent Darke County on the hospital board. The Board of Trustees whole-heartedly endorses these individuals for election to the Board of Trustees for a three-year term;

2. To approve amendment to Section 5.4 of the Amended and Restated Code of Regulations of Wayne Hospital Co., which is recommended by the Board of Trustees

3. Transaction of such other business as properly comes before the meeting.

Each member of record in the membership book of the corporation on the record date for a meeting of members shall be entitled to one vote on each matter properly submitted to the members for their vote.