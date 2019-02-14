New Madison Public Library to discuss DNA tests

NEW MADISON – New Madison Public Library will host Kellen Freeman from Delaware County District Library at 5 p.m. March 1.

Freeman will share how DNA tests can enhance genealogy research. He will compare feedback from the top four companies as well as discuss some of the pros and cons of sending DNA out into the world of genealogy research.

This event kicks off the library’s One Book; Many Communities events and is being held in conjunction with the following libraries in Darke and Miami counties: Arcanum, Bradford, Edison State Community College, J.R. Clarke, Milton-Union, Piqua, Tipp City and Troy-Miami County.

Patrons are invited to join at 142 S. Main St., New Madison. Light refreshments will be provided by Friends of NMPL.