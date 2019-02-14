Darke County Parks event to explore weather

DARKE COUNTY – Hot or cold, wet or dry, all is revealed with a glance at the sky.

Guests can find out if cows really lie down before it rains or if pink skies at night really guarantee sailors’ delight. They can learn how to tell the weather forecast, identify pressure fronts and predict storms by keeping a head in the clouds.

Community members are invited to join at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 for this informative session to help future trail-time run more smoothly. Registration is required for this free event.