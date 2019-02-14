Seniors may apply for Darke County Foundation scholarships

DARKE COUNTY – Seniors from the class of 2019 who attend a Darke County high school or are home-schooled in Darke County may apply for scholarships from the Darke County Foundation.

New this year, students who live outside Darke County and attend a Darke County high school are eligible.

The application deadline is March 31.

Students planning to attend a four-year college, two-year college or shorter vocational program are encouraged to apply. By filling out one general application, seniors are eligible for about $160,000 in awards.

Students must complete and submit the application online at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. The following criteria is considered, not necessarily in this order: grade point average, ACT score, activities, financial need and essay. ACT score is not required if desired school does not require it.

Provisional recipients will be announced at each high school’s graduation. Scholarship money will be disbursed following the student’s first semester in college, providing the student earns at least a 2.75 grade point average.

Since 1986, the Darke County Foundation has awarded more than $1.5 million to local students. DCF is a community foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life for Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts.

For more information, call 937-548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.