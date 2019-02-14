Versailles FFA celebrating 2019 National FFA Week

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA Chapter is celebrating National FFA Week Feb. 16-23.

The theme this year is Just One in which more than half a million members around the nation will participate in National FFA Week activities at the local and state levels. The focus of National FFA Week is to tell the community and the country about the opportunities available through FFA.

From its beginnings in 1928 as the Future Farmers of America, the National FFA organization today reaches out to all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. FFA is committed to developing character and leadership skills, as well as preparing members for a lifetime of civic leadership and career success.

As a part of National FFA Week, Versailles FFA members had inserts in local church bulletin. To start the week off on Monday, the FFA will assist with OSU pesticide training hosted by OSU, and the FFA will visit the Ronald McDonald House, Children’s Hospital and St. Vincent DePaul to drop off leftover toys and do some community service work.

The FFA has also planned theme days, daily FFA and ag trivia for the high school and middle school students with prizes for the winners and is going to have a daily FFA appreciation day in which the members will show thanks toward various groups around the Versailles schools such as the bus drivers, custodians and cooks.

The Versailles FFA also has several career development event practices, is conducting Companions and PALS, playing FFA bingo, making blankets for Children’s Hospital, having a member breakfast to thank fruit sellers, will conduct a coloring contest, award seniors with goodie bags and will show appreciation for teachers with a staff breakfast on Feb. 22 and goodie bags in their mailboxes.

The Versailles FFA also will conduct an FFA meeting with officer elections, have an alumni meeting, conduct middle school ag and junior high FFA, participate in eighth grade recruitment and serve the community to an omelet breakfast on Feb 23. The Versailles FFA also looks forward to a chapter visit from State FFA Secretary Tyler Zimpfer and will collect youth farm displays for the omelet breakfast.

Versailles FFA members are dedicated to community service activities such as the can food drive, toys for tots and nursing home visits. Whether it’s working with elementary children or serving as a chapter officer, FFA members make a positive difference on those around them. They are success-oriented students who are driven to achieve their goals.

FFA members have opportunities to attend national leadership conferences, start their own businesses and apply for awards and scholarships. Through classroom instruction and hands-on learning, agricultural education and FFA are making a positive difference in the lives of students.

One of every five Americans are employed in the food, fiber and natural resources industries, and FFA members are preparing for one of those 300 careers in agriculture.

National FFA Week is sponsored by Tractor Supply Company and RAM as a special project of the National FFA Foundation.

For more information about National FFA Week, visitwww.ffa.org/ffaweek or contact Dena Wuebker with the Versailles FFA Chapter at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or 937-526-4427.