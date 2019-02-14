Michelle Barnes wins in Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest

Michelle Barnes (left) accepts week three prizes from Dustin Hathaway of Turtle Creek Golf Course for The Daily Advocate’s Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest. Barnes won a $50 Thirsty Turtle gift certificate, a $50 JT’s Brew & Grill gift card and an Edison Community College prize package.

Michelle Barnes (left) accepts week three prizes from Dustin Hathaway of Turtle Creek Golf Course for The Daily Advocate’s Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest. Barnes won a $50 Thirsty Turtle gift certificate, a $50 JT’s Brew & Grill gift card and an Edison Community College prize package.