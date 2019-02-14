Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s kickoff party set

DARKE COUNTY – The 2019 Darke County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will hold a kickoff party on Wednesday during which attendees can learn about the upcoming walk and how they can get involved.

The kickoff party will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Bistro off Broadway, 117 E. 5th St. Greenville. At the party, participants can sign up to lead a walk team or volunteer to serve on the walk planning committee. Those interested in becoming a walk sponsor also are encouraged to attend.

“We are so excited to invite the community out to raise awareness for this disease and to get more support as we move forward with our plans for the upcoming Darke County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 7,” 2019 Darke County Walk Chair Kristi Strawser said.

All funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter serves a nine-county region, including Darke County. Last year about 30,000 people in the region were living with Alzheimer’s. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement or research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Approximately 5.7 million in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. Almost 220,000 Ohioans are living with dementia. In the Miami Valley, about 30,000 people have dementia and approximately 100,000 people serve as their caregivers.

The mission of the Alzheimer’s Association is carried out in Ohio by seven local chapters coordinating care and support, awareness, fundraising and advocacy initiatives.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, call 1-800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.