Greenville City Schools schedules kindergarten registration

GREENVILLE – Greenville City Schools will hold kindergarten registration at Greenville Elementary, 1111 N. Ohio St., from 4-7 p.m. April 2, 4-6 p.m. April 3 and 4-6 p.m. April 4.

Children must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2019. Guardians should bring official birth certificate, immunization records, custody papers if applicable, a parent/guardian ID and two forms of proof of residency in order to complete enrollment. Parent only needed at registration.

Children will be screened on a later date, which will be scheduled when the parent registers.

Online registration is available at https://greenville.esvportal.com.

Registration also may be completed at Memorial Hall, Monday through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.