Volunteers needed for Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Camp Courageous

MIAMI COUNTY – For more than 20 years Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County has offered children who have lost a loved one special support through Camp Courageous.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County has started planning for the 2019 Camp Courageous, and volunteers are needed to help.

Camp Courageous will be offered free of charge to children grades 1-12 from June 10-14. Camp Courageous is similar to traditional summer day camps, offering an array of active outdoor activities, bringing children and teens together to share memories, play, sing, learn and laugh. But Camp Courageous also brings together children who share an experience of loss and offers them the opportunity to grieve, memorialize their loved ones and support each other.

Volunteers help support children during Camp Courageous by providing a safe place for feelings to be expressed and for campers to gain life-long tools for coping with grief. Volunteers ages 18 or older and are required to complete an application and submit references by April 12. A background check and interview are also required. Training for volunteers will be held from 6-7:30 pm on May 21 and June 4.

Camp Courageous is held at Ludlow Falls Camp, 2535 S. State Route 48 in Ludlow Falls. Camp Courageous is open to any child or teen in the community who has experienced the death of a loved one, regardless of whether Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County services have been used.

For additional information, contact Kimberly Walker at 937-573-2103 or kwalker@HospiceOfMiamiCounty.org.