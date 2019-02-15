Rotary Club of Greenville offers grant funding

GREENVILLE – Once again, the Rotary Club of Greenville will allocate grant funding to non-profit, charitable organizations for general operating needs or other programs related to organizations’ missions.

Anyone who wishes to apply for grant funding should contact Committee Chair Lindsey Gehret at 564-3016 or email lgehret@versaillesrehab.com for an application or any other questions.

The application deadline is April 15. All applications received after the deadline will not be considered for funding.

Requests are reviewed by the club’s Charitable Committee and then are approved by the club’s Board of Directors. While the Rotary Club strives to provide support for all organizations who apply, not all requests can be met. Organizations that received funds in past years are not guaranteed to receive funds in the future, as all requests are reviewed new each year.

Funds distributed to organizations are made possible by the Greenville Rotary lemon shakes sold at The Great Darke County Fair as well as the Rotary’s Election Machine Project.