State Rep. Jena Powell announces her Album 80 project

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) announced that she is creating a new project called Album 80.

The goal of Album 80 is to detail the stories of people, families, businesses, churches and non-profits throughout the community in the form of a book.

“When organizations come into my office to meet and ask things of me, my plan is to show them this book and ask ‘How does your proposal help people in my community within the framework of government and give businesses, churches and non-profits more power?’” Powell said.

Powell is asking community members to share their stories. Individuals may send their story by email at Rep80@ohiohouse.gov or mail to 77 S. High St. Columbus, OH 43215.