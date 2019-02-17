Mississinawa Valley Spring Craft Show scheduled

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley Spring Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 16.

Individuals can come and spend the day shopping and also help support the eighth grade students going to Washington, D.C. in the fall of 2019.

There are various local vendors, concession stands, bake sales and raffle prizes. Individuals can keep checking on Mississinawa Valley Spring Craft Show Facebook page to see the list of vendors that will be there.

Anyone interested in having a booth at the craft show can call Sandy Denniston at 937-968-4111.