Teen from Piqua dies following Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY — A teen from Piqua died Saturday as a result of a crash on Tuesday in Darke County, marking the third fatality on Darke County roadways in 2019.

Emily Lear, 19, of Piqua, died on Saturday following an accident in which she crashed her vehicle into the back of a disabled semi truck on Tuesday evening.

A Darke County sheriff deputy came upon an injury accident on State Route 571 near Gettysburg Pitsburg Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Additional deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department, Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team and Miami Valley Careflight responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation showed that a westbound 1995 Kenworth semi truck operated by Christopher R. Blauser, 62, of Tipp City, was disabled on the roadside. A westbound 2015 GMC Terrain, driven by Lear, struck the rear of the disabled semi-trailer.

Lear was taken by Careflight from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital while Blauser did not claim any injuries at the scene. Lear died four days later.

This accident remains under investigation.