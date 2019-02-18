Rodney Oda sponsors DCCA programming

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Center for the Arts recognized Rodney Oda for his contributions to the DCCA 2018-19 season.

Oda is an Angel member of DCCA and sponsors DCCA’s Coffee House Series as well as the recent special event holiday performance of The Texas Tenors “Deep in the Heart of Christmas” at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Dec. 9.

“On behalf of Darke County Center for the Arts, I want to express our appreciation of Rodney Oda and his patronage to the arts in Darke County. Oda has been long time supporter of DCCA and its mission of providing cultural enrichment and the preservation of St. Clair Memorial Hall as an important cultural center for the community,” DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan said. “Darke County is fortunate to have a vibrant arts presence, thanks largely to individual supporters, including Rodney Oda, who help make our community a great place to live.”

The Texas Tenors are an award-winning trio, a top four finalist in the fourth season of “America’s Got Talent” and the highest ranking vocal group in the entire history of the show. They combine country, classical and pop influences in their highly popular performances, which attract enthusiastic crowds around the nation. Their popularity is reflected locally, as the special holiday event sold out in record time.

“DCCA is thrilled to be able to bring this delightful and entertaining show to our community,” DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins said. “What a wonderful gift to the community! Rodney Oda’s generosity is inspiring. We appreciate Oda’s long-term support of the arts and eagerness to give back to our community.”

Oda also sponsors DCCA’s Coffeehouse Series, which presents artists performing in an inviting social setting where food and drink are also available, in smaller venues across Darke County. Upcoming Coffee House Series events include returning Darke County favorites, Singer/songwriter Lisa Biales and her trio at The Bistro Off Broadway in Greenville on Feb. 28.

“Lisa’s past appearances in our community have earned her a well-deserved enthusiastic local following,” Rawlins said. “Her genuine warmth and friendliness establishes a rapport with her audience that enhances listeners’ glowing response to her versatile voice and amazing guitar skills, making for a memorable experience for all concerned.”

Also appearing in the Coffeehouse Series will be Great Lakes troubadour Lee Murdock. Murdock will sing seafaring songs and share stories of ships that go down and ships that come in when he performs at Arcanum Historical Society’s Wayne Trail House on March 7.

“Lee has uncovered a boundless body of music and stories about the Great Lakes,” Rawlins said. “These timeless tales of hard work and hard living epitomize the power of music to touch hearts, souls and minds with universal truths.”

Tickets for Coffee House Series shows are $10 for DCCA members and start at 7 p.m.

DCCA presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment.

For information on upcoming events, further information on the Darke County Center for the Arts or to purchase tickets, contact the DCCA office 937-547-0908 or visit its website at www.darkecountyarts.org.