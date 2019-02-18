Retirement of wreaths held at Greenville Union Cemetery

GREENVILLE – Despite the frigid weather, the retirement of approximately 300 Wreaths Across America wreaths at Greenville Union Cemetery took place on Jan. 21.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR thanked the community and all the donors for their support in this patriotic event.

At noon Dec. 14, Wreaths Across America will be at Greenville Union Cemetery to remember and honor veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

The chapter now is taking donations for the Wreaths Across America program that will take place at Greenville Union Cemetery on Dec. 14. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar/.

To donate a wreath, go to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/search?searchType=group and sponsor a wreath there. Type in FORT GREENEVILLE DAR or OH0151P and choose Greenville Union Cemetery.

Anyone who would like to sponsor a wreath for a specific veteran should contact Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution on Facebook, any Fort GreeneVille member or email FtGVille@gmail.com.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free event and open to all people.

For more information on Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.