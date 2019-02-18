Greenville Masonic Lodge to host spaghetti dinner

GREENVILLE – Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 143 will host a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. March 9 at the Greenville Masonic Temple, 200 Memorial Drive, Greenville.

The dinner includes spaghetti with meat or vegetarian sauce, salad, bread sticks, coffee, iced tea or punch. Pop will be an extra charge.

The suggested donation is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger.

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit State of the Heart Hospice.

Anyone who is unable to attend may make donations to Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 143 P.O. Box 44 Greenville, OH 45331.

Tickets may be purchased at the door.