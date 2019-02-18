Darke County Retired Teachers Association plans meeting

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Retired Teachers Association’s first 2019 general membership meeting/luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 21 in the Brick Room of the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville.

The program, “Healthy Eating for Today’s Seniors,” will be presented by Lacie Grosch, registered dietitian from Family Health.

The cost of the lunch is $8, and checks are payable to DCRTA. Reservations must be made to Jean Kelly by March 14.

The menu will consist of homemade soup of the day, two cookies, chips and a box lunch of: club croissant or club wrap with ham, turkey, cheese, bacon, tomato and lettuce, or a chicken Caesar salad. Guests should indicate their choice of luncheon item when they make a reservation.

To make reservations, contact Jean Kelly at 606 W. South St., Arcanum, mjkelly@woh.rr.com or 937-423-0274 and leave a message if there is no answer.