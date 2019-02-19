State of the Heart Care 5K set for April 6 at Eldora Speedway

ROSSBURG – State of the Heart’s sixth annual Heart and Sole 5K, the second race in the Darke County Wellness Challenge, is scheduled for April 6 at Eldora Speedway.

The Heart and Sole 5K attracts a variety of people including Harry Fetter. A few years ago Fetter first attended the 5K along with Al Groth, a volunteer, current board member and past board president for State of the Heart Care. Groth assisted Fetter in walking the entire course, and this has since become an annual tradition for the two of them.

What makes this truly special is that Fetter is completely blind and has been most of his life. Yet he doesn’t let this stop him from enjoying some of his favorite hobbies, which include walking 5 miles near his home in Winchester every morning.

Groth said he has known the Fetter family for years because he and Fetter are neighbors and Groth farms some land Fetter owns. Fetter enjoys spending time on his farm. His visual impairment does not stop him from tackling any task that may come his way. When he was still farming his own land, Fetter would drive the tractor with some assistance from his mother.

Fetter has painted his own house and even continues to shovel his own drive when it snows. Although currently his favorite thing to work on at home may just be his garden, which Groth said “is the best garden you will see in the county and has the straightest rows.” Fetter uses strings in his garden with knots in them to help him know where to set up and plant the rows.

When asked what he’s gained from their tradition of walking in the Heart and Sole 5K, Groth said he and Fetter have become closer friends. And according to Groth, Fetter really enjoys the opportunity of getting out of the house and spending the morning and afternoon of the race socializing. Fetter has been an inspiration to Groth, and Groth plans to continue helping Fetter stay involved with the Heart and Sole 5K.

Individuals can find a link to register at for the Heart and Sole 5K at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/NewWeston/HeartandSole5KOH.

For information about the Darke County Wellness Challenge, visit www.darkecountywellnesschallenge.com.

For any business or individual interested in sponsoring the race, or for any race day questions, contact Race Director Erica Wood at ewood@stateoftheheartcare.org or 937-548-2999.