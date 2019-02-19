Greenville BPW’s Desteni Mason promotes Rising Above program for women

GREENVILLE – Desteni Mason was the featured speaker at the Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club meeting on Feb. 14.

The meeting was held at the Brethren Retirement Community and hosted by the Public Relations Committee consisting of Chair Susan Fowble and members Peggy Foutz, Annette Sanders, Melissa Barhorst and Sue Huston.

Huston introduced Mason, who is following her life-long passion of helping people “be better and do more than they thought they could ever do.” She co-founded KTL Performance Mortgage with John and Kristina Heath in Greenville in 2003.

Mason completed her undergraduate studies at Urbana University, achieving dual bachelor’s degrees in business management and human service leadership. She also earned her master’s degree in business from Bluffton University while growing her company to one of the top achievers in Ohio and Indiana.

In 2015 and 2018 Mason was named one of Mortgage Professional America Magazine’s “Elite Women in Mortgage.” In 2016 she was awarded the honor of being named one of Mortgage Professional America Magazine’s “42 Young Guns.”

Mason opened her talk on the story of her life and struggles of her childhood and being a child of divorced parents with no plan. Her father instilled a strong work ethic.

She thinks everyone should have a financial and personal plan. She and her husband (prior to marriage) made a five-year plan. They are married and revise the plan every year. They are debt free and celebrate their successes. Mason now is helping other women with her Rise Above online program.

Mason reiterated from her presentation: “It’s your life. It’s your money, and it’s all in your control. It doesn’t matter what your life looks like now. With the right planning and the right mindset … you can rise above anything.” A free tool The Money Manifesto is part of the Rise Above program.

To learn more about Mason and her Rising Above programs for women, visit her website at www.destenimason.com and follow her story on Facebook at facebook.com/destenimason.

The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club is the leading advocate for working women achieving equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. The local club meets once a month to present programs to provide members with professional development programs, networking, participation in grassroots activism and opportunities to support scholarships for the young women of Darke County.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Greenville BPW Club or becoming a member can contact Membership Chair Sonya Crist at 937-423-3657 or sonyacrist@gmail.com.