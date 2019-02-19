Ansonia schedules kindergarten registration

ANSONIA – Kindergarten registration for Ansonia Local Schools will be conducted from 4-6 p.m. March 13 and March 20.

Those who have a son or daughter who will attend next year are asked to make arrangements to stop in the school office during this time. When coming in to sign up, guardians should bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate, shot records, custody papers (if applicable) and proof of residency.

Children will need to be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2019 to enroll in kindergarten for the 2019-20 school year.

Children do not need to attend this appointment; a screening date will be decided the evening of registration.

Anyone who cannot attend should call Deb Schrader at 937-337-5141.