Arcanum Elementary plans kindergarten screening

ARCANUM – Kindergarten screening for all children who turn 5 on or before Aug. 1 and plan to attend Arcanum Elementary during the 2019-20 school year will take place March 21 and March 22.

Parents should call Arcanum Elementary at 692-5174 ext. 1339 to schedule a screening appointment. The screening and conference time will last one to two hours. A parent and the child will need to be here the entire time.

While the children are being screened, there will be an informational Jumpstart program for the parents. Following the screening, the results and recommendations will be reviewed with the parent.

A parent may then register their child from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 4-5 by returning the registration packet handed out at screening with all forms completed. Evening hours also will be available for registration from 5-7 p.m. April 4. Individuals should use the main entrance for both screening and registration.

When returning the completed registration packet, parents must bring the child’s birth certificate; social security card; custody papers, if applicable; parent photo ID and proof of residency showing the parent’s name and address, such as a utility bill, homeowners/renters insurance bill or rental/purchase agreement.

Parents wishing to have their child attend Arcanum Elementary through open enrollment may fill out an open enrollment application for consideration. Approval of open enrollment is subject to the district’s open enrollment policy JECBB – Admission of Interdistrict Transfer Students and can be viewed on the district’s website under the Board of Education tab. The policy contains important information including guidelines for the order of acceptance and potential reasons for denial of the request.

If a parent does not have their child’s birth certificate, any Department of Health in Ohio has access to the records for all births in Ohio. The Darke County Department of Health is located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville. It is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. It can be reached at 548-4196 or at www.darkecountyhealth.org.

Parents who have any questions can call the Arcanum Elementary office at 692-5174 ext. 1339.