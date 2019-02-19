University of Findlay announces Fall 2018 Dean’s List

FINDLAY – The Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced.

To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include Bryant Fox of Greenville, Christa Puthoff of Versailles, Nicole Sherry of Greenville, Mackenzie Weldy of Bradford and Isabella Whiting of Lewisburg.

Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has nearly 60 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees and four doctoral degrees. More than 3,800 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the university is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.