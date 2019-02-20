Ansonia 4-H Club hosts meeting at Woodcrest Lanes

UNION CITY – The Ansonia 4-H Club met Sunday at Woodcrest Lanes in Union City.

President Olivia Wright called the meeting to order and led the pledges. Roll call was taken by Molly Case, and the members responded with their favorite kind of chocolate. Then officer reports were given.

In news, the 4-H Recognition & Spring Kick Off is at 2 p.m. March 3 at the All Season’s Place, and the Hands Across Darke-Skating Party is from 6:30-9 p.m. March 5 at The Skate Place in Greenville. Members were told to wear their 4-H shirts to support their club at the skating party.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 12 at the Ansonia Methodist Church.