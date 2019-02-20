Arcanum’s Trojan Alumni Homecoming scheduled

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Alumni Association invites all alumni to the Trojan Alumni Homecoming to enjoy a meal and the fellowship of classmates and friends on April 13.

The event, formerly called Arcanum-Butler Alumni Banquet, will feature a relaxed, casual atmosphere with no suits, ties or high heels necessary. Under the new name and format, hosted by the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee and the AHS Class of ‘94, classmates are invited to come early and take a tour of the new school.

Honored classes are 75th year, Class of 1944; 50th year, Class of 1969; 25th year, Class of 1994; and the current senior Class of 2019.

Additionally, the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society at 123 W. George St. in Arcanum also will be open on this day from 1-4 p.m. for those who may wish to view Arcanum memorabilia, displays and view the restoration of the house.

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with light appetizers and registration; tours will be available to anyone wishing to see the new school.

Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. served by Catering by Michael. The menu will consist of appetizers, Italian salad, fired chicken or roast beef, potato, green beans and dinner roll followed by an assortment of cakes and pies for dessert. Drinks will include coffee (regular and decaf), sweet iced tea, lemonade and ice water.

Entertainment will be provided by the “Two for the Road” – one member of this duo is the grandson of the former AHS Principal and Band Director Bill Combs. Speaker for the evening will be Class of ‘69 grad Dave Gray. This is the 50th anniversary of the 1969 state championship basketball team and the state track team.

Invitations were mailed last week to honored classes and also emailed if the alumni association has an address on file for alums. The invitation also is available on the school website at http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/alumni.aspx. The website also will allow anyone to register their address. Everyone is welcome to attend. Tickets are $22 per person; reservations are due by April 1.

Chairpersons for this event are Linda (Yount) Newbauer (Class of ‘65) and Tom Fourman (Class of ‘63) leading the committee of many Arcanum alumni including members of the 1969 and the 1994 classes.

To date, the Arcanum, Alumni Scholarship fund has provided scholarships and student support worth more than $100,000 to 153 promising AHS graduates who demonstrated financial need, academic promise and community involvement since 1966. The 2018 scholarship recipients were Samantha Aukerman, Madison Goubeaux, Paige Kreusch, Julia McCullough and Sarah Riley.

Again this year, the group plans to honor five seniors with a $1,000 scholarship. The Arcanum Alumni asks that individuals consider sending a donation to the scholarship fund to further the education of the current senior class. The scholarships are funded by local businesses and the alumni base. Donations are encouraged and accepted by Nancy (Perrin) Ady, 108 Sierra Lane, Arcanum, OH 45304. Anyone with questions may contact Ady via email at neady@woh.rr.com or phone at 937-269-6318.

Again this year a Distinguished Alumni and an Honorary Trojan will be inducted into the Trojan Hall of Fame at the April Homecoming. Nominations for this award are accepted year-round. The deadline for each year is Feb. 1. Applications can be found under the Alumni page, under Alumni News, on the school’s website at www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us. Applications received after Feb. 1 will be considered for the following year. Applications can be sent to Arcanum-Butler Schools, Board of Education Office, 2011 Trojan Ave., Arcanum, OH 45304.

Members of the Hall of Fame that began in 2016 are Joyce Colville, Keith Furlong, Richard Mathias, Jeremy Mills, Saundra Finkbine, Carl “Bud” Gray and Eugene Cullers.