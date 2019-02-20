Ohio State University announces autumn 2018 graduates

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State University has issued the list of students who earned degrees at commencement exercises on Dec. 16, 2018.

The university awarded 3,754 degrees at the ceremony, including 221 doctoral, five professional, 416 masters, 2,324 bachelors and 493 associates.

Austin John Brown of Gordon graduated with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture, Hudson Eric Burdette Rich of Arcanum graduated with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture, William Mahon Conlon of Greenville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and engineering, Zachary Curtis Hounshell of Greenville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in city and regional planning, Austin Christopher Albers of Osgood graduated with a Bachelor of Science in industrial and systems engineering, Kyle James Martin of Sidney graduated with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering, Brooke Marie Winner of Yorkshire graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, and Jonell Grace Winger of Union City graduated with a Master of Plant Health Management.