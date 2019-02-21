Fullenkamp’s Frenchtown Trailer Sales & Supply wins contest

The Daily Advocate’s 2019 Big Game winner is Fullenkamp’s Frenchtown Trailer Sales & Supply. Pete Fullenkamp is shown accepting The Daily Advocate’s Big Game traveling trophy for guessing the correct winning team and closest overall score of the Big Game on Feb. 3.

