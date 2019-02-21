Sharon Deeter wins in Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest

Sharon Deeter of Greenville (center) accepts a $50 Darke County Chamber gift certificate from Zac Randall (left) of Randall Insurance Agency for The Daily Advocate’s Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest. Holding dozen red roses donated by Helen’s Flowers & Gifts is Ben Randall (right) of Randall Insurance Agency.

Sharon Deeter of Greenville (center) accepts a $50 Darke County Chamber gift certificate from Zac Randall (left) of Randall Insurance Agency for The Daily Advocate’s Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest. Holding dozen red roses donated by Helen’s Flowers & Gifts is Ben Randall (right) of Randall Insurance Agency.