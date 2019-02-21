Posted on by

Sharon Deeter wins in Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest


Sharon Deeter of Greenville (center) accepts a $50 Darke County Chamber gift certificate from Zac Randall (left) of Randall Insurance Agency for The Daily Advocate’s Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest. Holding dozen red roses donated by Helen’s Flowers & Gifts is Ben Randall (right) of Randall Insurance Agency.

Sharon Deeter of Greenville (center) accepts a $50 Darke County Chamber gift certificate from Zac Randall (left) of Randall Insurance Agency for The Daily Advocate’s Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest. Holding dozen red roses donated by Helen’s Flowers & Gifts is Ben Randall (right) of Randall Insurance Agency.


Christine Randall | The Daily Advocate

Sharon Deeter of Greenville (center) accepts a $50 Darke County Chamber gift certificate from Zac Randall (left) of Randall Insurance Agency for The Daily Advocate’s Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest. Holding dozen red roses donated by Helen’s Flowers & Gifts is Ben Randall (right) of Randall Insurance Agency.

Sharon Deeter of Greenville (center) accepts a $50 Darke County Chamber gift certificate from Zac Randall (left) of Randall Insurance Agency for The Daily Advocate’s Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest. Holding dozen red roses donated by Helen’s Flowers & Gifts is Ben Randall (right) of Randall Insurance Agency.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Sharon-Deeter-WEB.jpgSharon Deeter of Greenville (center) accepts a $50 Darke County Chamber gift certificate from Zac Randall (left) of Randall Insurance Agency for The Daily Advocate’s Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest. Holding dozen red roses donated by Helen’s Flowers & Gifts is Ben Randall (right) of Randall Insurance Agency. Christine Randall | The Daily Advocate