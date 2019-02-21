Ansonia Animal 4H Club goes snow tubing

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Animal 4H Club was called to order by President Julie Oswalt on Feb. 10.

Byron Young led the American pledge and the 4H pledge. Miley Walls gave the treasurer report along with Liddy Hahn giving the secretary report.

Reports were moved to be approved by Matt Slyder and seconded by Miley Walls. Byron Young provided the health and safety, which was to be careful driving on the roads and walking on the snow and ice.

In old business, officer books were due in January and the turkey order forms need to be turned in by March 1. In new business, the Arcanum Historical Society is donating stamp books for anyone wanting to take a self-determined project.

The Spring Rabbit Show will be March 31 at the Darke County Fairgrounds, and 4-H night with the Dayton Dragons is April 27.

The adviser report, given by Irene Rismiller, was to have fun and be careful out on the snow tubing hills.

Oswalt concluded the meeting, and then the club enjoyed two hours snow tubing at Valleys Edge.

The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. March 10 at the Ansonia United Methodist Church.