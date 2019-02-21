Sponsors still needed for Bowl for Kids’ Sake

GREENVILLE – Bowl for Kids’ Sake, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s largest fundraiser of the year, kicks off March 1 at 4 p.m. at Belmar Lanes in Sidney and at 5:30 p.m. at Treaty Lanes in Greenville.

This two-day bowl-a-thon will continue March 2 at both locations with Belmar bowling times starting at 11:30 a.m. and Treaty starting at 2 p.m. Bowling lane reservations are filling up quickly so individuals are encouraged to call to reserve a lane for their team.

Participation is open to the public, and community members are asked to form teams consisting of five team members. Individual bowlers are asked to raise a minimum of $50, or $25 if younger than the age of 18, to be eligible to participate in this event. Contributions allow admission to the party, a Bowl for Kids’ Sake T-shirt, pizza, snacks and the chance to win many door prizes.

The money raised goes directly toward establishing one-to-one mentoring relationships between positive role models and children in need. Last year alone the agency served nearly 600 children throughout Shelby and Darke County. All funds stay in the county in which they are raised.

The goal for this year’s event is $53,000, and the agency currently is short of that goal by $22,075. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is an advertising opportunity for local companies and businesses, not to mention a chance for employee team building. There are a variety of sponsor levels available.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way partner agency. Anyone who would like to become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer or learn more about how to make a difference in a child’s life should contact the local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.