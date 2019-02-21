Tickets available for First Friday Culinary Tour

GREENVILLE – Main Street Greenville’s First Friday event in March, the Culinary Tour, allows guests to eat and sip their way through the urban-spirited district.

The ticketed event on March 1 is an opportunity to explore downtown dining locations.

Tickets for this guided tour are $25 each and are available now at the Darke County Welcome Center (421 S. Broadway). There are 120 tickets available for this exclusive event so guests are encouraged to get them before they’re gone.

The tour will consist of small groups, led by energetic tour guides. Each group will visit the businesses featured on the tour, enjoying a sample from each location.

The tour will begin promptly at 6 p.m., allowing plenty of time to shop and explore in the historic district at the end of the tour. To remain fair to the other ticket holders, groups will be unable to wait for those who arrive late. Each ticket will list a starting location, based upon which group each guest has been placed with. Guests should report to the starting location listed on their ticket to join their tour guide and group.

First Friday events are presented by Main Street Greenville, a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth.

Individuals can learn more about the organization on Main Street Greenville’s website, www.mainstreetgreenville.org, or follow on social media. Individuals can contact Main Street Greenville at info@mainstreetgreenville.org or 937-548-4998.