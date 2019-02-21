Silver Hoofs 4-H Club hosts meeting

GREENVILLE – President Ashley Penny called the Feb. 8 meeting of Silver Hoofs 4-H Club to order at Paws Bingo Hall.

Gabe Fergerson led the American Pledge, and Sara Hollopeter led the 4-H Pledge.

Trash Bash will be April 13-14, and the tack sale will be March 17. The club will have a silent auction again. Patrick Neill will organize the Treaty City Joust under Combatant’s Keep. They will try to have a 50/50 raffle again with the proceeds going to the club. Cancer patients and the Darke County Homeless Shelter are taking donations for items.

The Silver Hoofs 4-H Club has made Gold Honor Club for the 10th year in a row.

There will be a Day Horse Camp from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 5-7 at the Fairgrounds.

Members made Valentines for residents of Rest Haven Nursing Home.

The next meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Second National Bank. The club is open to new members.