Carol Holmes wins grand prize

Carol Holmes of Greenville (left) receives the grand prize Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes package from Telissa Delligatta, general manager of the Inn at Versailles. Holmes won a Sweetheart Package from the Inn at Versailles, which includes one-night stay in one of the premium rooms, a bottle of champagne, a box of Ghyslain Chocolates, a sweetheart rose and a $50 gift card toward dinner at Michael Anthony’s.

Carol Holmes of Greenville (left) receives the grand prize Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes package from Telissa Delligatta, general manager of the Inn at Versailles. Holmes won a Sweetheart Package from the Inn at Versailles, which includes one-night stay in one of the premium rooms, a bottle of champagne, a box of Ghyslain Chocolates, a sweetheart rose and a $50 gift card toward dinner at Michael Anthony’s.