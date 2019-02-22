Edison State presents author discussions

PIQUA – Area authors who explore diverse subjects and employ a variety of approaches will be featured at the Creative Writing Club/Coalition at Edison State Community College during the spring semester.

The public is invited to join college students and faculty during these monthly sessions.

All programs will be from 6-7 p.m. in Room 331 and are scheduled for the fourth Wednesday of the months of January, March and April. The February program will be held on Tuesday in room 329. Following the presentations by the authors, attendees will be invited to present their writing for group critiquing.

The selection of authors is designed to expose the audience to possibilities, strategies and diverse viewpoints with opportunities for dialogue with authors following their 30-minute presentations.

Tipp City resident Steve Marlowe – an attorney, professor and author – will be featured on Tuesday. With undergraduate degrees from Miami University, a law degree from the University of Toledo and an M.F.A. from the prestigious creative writing program at the University of Iowa, Marlowe has written 20-plus columns and literary analyses. He will share the ways in which he uses his Appalachian heritage in his novel “Digging up the Bones” to earn a host of positive reviews: “Marlowe adeptly weaves a complex tale of the ways in which the often horrific behavior we heap upon each other reverberates across generations. His prose is harshly lyrical, demanding and dynamic, and evokes with exquisite accuracy this Kentucky holler from which no one emerges unscathed.” – Colette Sartor

Terry Pellman of Sidney spent his first work life as a social services administrator before beginning a second career as a prolific author who self publishes his work. On March 27, Pellman will discuss the self-publishing process as well as the marketing strategies he uses for his novels. A Republican who is politically active in the party, Pellman endorses a philosophy that maintains there are dangers in the political and cultural divide in the U.S., which could result in a breaking away of states to form a nation based on strict adherence to the original Constitution.

A native of Alabama, a retired college professor with dozens of publications in scholarly journals and a frequent presenter on NPR, Piqua poet Jane Kretschman is scheduled for April 24 and will discuss her latest project, a study of lynchings in Alabama. She will elucidate the ways in which historical data can serve as a springboard for the production of poetry in which the poet delves deeply into the historic circumstances, the biographical information and her creative powers to give voice to this horrific part of American history.

For more information on these programs, contact Vivian Blevins at vblevins@edisonohio.edu or 937-778-3815.