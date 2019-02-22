March events at planned at the Bradford Public Library

BRADFORD – Spring is just around the corner now and the Bradford Public Library staff has been busy planning some events for patrons.

Can Your Fines will be on March 4. The fine forgiveness event happens the first Monday of each month, allowing Bradford cardholders the chance to waive their overdue fines by bringing in nonperishable food items. One dollar for each item donated will be waived.

Patrons also can have fees for one lost item waived at the same rate. Patrons should see library staff for details. All food collected will be donated to the Bradford Resource Center and will stay in Bradford. Last year Bradford Public Library collected nearly 500 items to help those in need.

Bradford Public Library is having a Winter Reading Challenge through March 11. Patrons can check out books at BPL, read them, fill out a slip with name, phone number and title of the book read and turn it in at the library. Prizes will be awarded March 11 with a drawing of the top five readers in each age division. Winter Reading Challenge is open for all ages.

Preschool Story Hour will begin a new session on Wild Animals starting Feb. 26. This six-week session will end on April 2. Story Hour is open for children 3 years old to those not yet in kindergarten. Sign-ups are required. Guardians should come in or call to register a child.

STEAM workshop for homeschoolers will be held on March 14 from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. These hands-on workshops are suitable for students in the first through eighth grades. Registration is not required.

There is a new book club at Bradford Public Library. Rush’s Rowdy Readers focuses on young adults and adults with learning challenges, but all are welcome to join. This group will meet every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Current selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

One Book, May Communities is a reading initiative for Northern Miami Valley residents. This is the first year for this community read. Bradford Public Library invites patrons to read “The One” by John Marrs and participate in the events sponsored by several local libraries. A list of scheduled events is available at Bradford Public Library. The kick-off event, An Intro to Genetic Geneology, is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 1 at New Madison Public Library. No registration is required to attend. Patrons should contact the library to receive a copy of the book.

Bradford Public Library also will host regularly scheduled activities in March including Cardio Drumming on Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. Registration is required, and participants provide their own equipment for these free classes. Cozy Hen Quilt Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 7. Senior citizens will meet from 1-3 p.m. March 14 and 28 to play cards. Bradford Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. March 18. Knit and Crochet Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 26. Non-denominational Bible study meets at 6 p.m. Sundays.

Visit the Bradford Public Library website at www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org, like the library on Facebook or Instagram or call 937-448-2612 for more information on these or any upcoming events.