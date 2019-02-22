Creative writing classes offered at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is offering creative writing classes this quarter.

Writing Across the Genres with Meredith Parris is a way for individuals to give themselves the time to write while also learning from others in a writing community. This six-week class will allow students to experiment with several genres including poetry, memoir, short story, creative non-fiction and more.

Writing Across the Genres is open to students ages 17 and older. The fee is $60 for this six-week class that will meet Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. Creative writing classes start March 7

Parris obtained her teaching degree at the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Arts in teaching through the Ohio Writing Project at Miami University. Parris is passionate about education, reading and helping students of all abilities find their inner writer. She is a lifelong Trojan and is a past member of the Exhibit Committee at the Hayner Center.

For complete class listings including fees, class times and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org/classes.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.