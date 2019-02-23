96th Farmers’ Achievement Banquet set for March 7

WINCHESTER, Ind. – The 2019 Farmers’ Achievement Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the Randolph County Fairgrounds in Husted Hall.

The Farmers’ Achievement Committee will honor outstanding 4-H, FFA and adult community leaders.

“Representatives of EDP Renewables will be present to discuss the basics of wind farms, including turbine structure, how wind farms operate and how they benefit the community,” Extension Educator Amy Alka said. “Be prepared to interact and enjoy this hands on opportunity to learn about renewable energy.”

Tickets for the dinner catered by Randolph County Pork Producers are $9 and are available from the Farmers’ Achievement Banquet ticket salesmen or from the Randolph County Extension Office, located at the Randolph County Fairgrounds. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 28.

For additional information, contact the Purdue Extension Randolph County Office at 765-584-2271.