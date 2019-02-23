Troy-Hayner Cultural Center taking registrations for Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is taking registrations for this year’s Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea.

There are two dates for the Tea – April 7 and April 11. Tea begins promptly at 2 p.m. on both days.

Each year the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center acknowledge Hayner for the gift of her home to the community with a tea during her birthday month.

When the Civil War came, many couples had to part. What followed sometimes made for very dramatic stories.

The 2019 Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea program will feature Millie Henley, who will present Love Lost and Found in the Civil War. Guests will hear true tales of lovers caught up in sweeping events beyond their power to control. Power Point illustrations add detail and interest to these romantic personal stories of the Civil War presented in 1860s style attire.

Starry Dreams Catering is providing the refreshments for this year’s tea. Reservations are required and can be made in person at the Hayner Center or online at www.troyhayner.org.

The cost for the event is $18 for those who live outside the Troy City Schools district and $15 for residents of Troy City Schools district or Friends of Hayner members.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.