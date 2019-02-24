Easter, springtime classes offered at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY – Students in Barbara Deschappelles’ Ukrainian Style Egg Decorating class will learn traditional, as well as non-traditional, methods for creating eggs.

This four-day session begins on March 23. All supplies are included in the $45 fee.

Instructor Rachael Redolfi is offering an intermediate needle felting class that will help students take their art to the next level while making a 3-D spring bunny. The class begins March 9. Everything needed is included in the class fee.

Individuals can check out Catherine Elson’s quilt making classes. She’s offering an Easter table wreath class on March 25 as well as an Easter egg table topper class that will meet on April 8 and April 15. All the materials are included in the fee for these classes.

For complete class listings including fees, class times and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org/classes or stop by the Hayner Center and pick-up a class brochure. The deadline to register for a class is one week before the class begins.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.