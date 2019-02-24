Catholic Adult Singles Club schedules March events

DARKE COUNTY – The Catholic Adult Singles Club has announced its activities for March.

The Catholic Adult Singles Club will attend Mass and supper on March 2 in Fort Recovery. The club will go bowling and have supper on March 10 in Fort Recovery.

The group will have a house party on March 16 in Fort Recovery. It will go on a nature walk and have supper in March 24 in Covington.

The Catholic Adults Singles Club enables its members to enjoy the company of fellow single adults through weekly activities and always is interested in meeting new people to join its group.

For more information about the Catholic Adults Singles Club or any of its activities, call Eileen Lamm at 419-678-8691.