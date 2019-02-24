Greenville City Parks discuss grant applications, relocating offices

GREENVILLE — Safety Director Curt Garrison addressed the Greenville City Park Board concerning personnel issues, grant applications and the possibility of relocating park facilities at the board’s monthly meeting Thursday.

“We’re gearing toward our staffing levels being the highest they’ve been in a long time,” Garrison told the board.

Garrison further stated that the street department would hire “a slew of part-time help” in the coming months, as well as appointing a new crew leader from among the department’s existing ranks whose primary responsibility will be dealing with maintenance issues within the city parks.

Part-time applications will be made available in Mayor Steve Willman’s office, Garrison said. Garrison said advertisements for the positions had been placed in local newspapers, as well as on social media, and that the positions would have no residency requirement.

Garrison also discussed applying for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Natureworks Grant, saying that between $60,000 and $70,000 could be available through the grant. Natureworks-funded projects must involve improvements to sites or facilities that are accessible to the public. Facilities also must display signs acknowledging receipt of the grant and comply with all Americans with Disabilities Act mandated accessibility requirements.

“We missed the boat with the Natureworks Grant last year,” Garrison said.

Garrison suggested using any funds acquired through the grant to improve the state of restroom facilities in the main park.

“There’s a lot of moss, mold and mildew present, and the inside is less than desirable,” Garrison said of the current restrooms. “It’s kind of an eyesore in the middle of our park, and it would be nice to see that turned into a nicer facility.”

Board members suggested acquiring steel or concrete toilets for the new facility in order to prevent damage from vandalism. Garrison agreed.

“We know what we’re up against there,” Garrison said.

Board members voted unanimously to move forward with the grant application process. Deadline for the application is in July, according to Garrison, and funds likely would be awarded in the fall.

Relocation of the park manager’s office and equipment storage facilities also was discussed. Board members expressed concern that the planned Harmon Field expansion likely would result in the park’s current facility being bulldozed.

“It’s a need, and it’s going to be here sooner rather than later,” Garrison said.

Garrison suggested relocating the facility to South Park. Board members John Baumgardner and Keith Fasnacht had differing views, however, with Fasnacht saying moving equipment across town from the main park would result in higher transportation costs. The Harmon Field expansion is set to include the addition of new restrooms, locker rooms and a concession stand.

Finally, the board discussed whether volunteers from Darke County Person-Centered Services would return to run concessions in the main park’s roundhouse. All members expressed a desire to see PCS return, saying the program enjoyed strong support among the community.

“We’ve gotten a lot of great comments on that,” Baumgardner said. “A lot of people went out of their way to go out there and support it.”

By Anthony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315.

