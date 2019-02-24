University of Findlay bands perform in Winter Pops Concert

FINDLAY – The University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble recently performed “Disney Goes to the Movies.”

The band performed music from “Pocahontas,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Planes,” “Aladdin,” “Mary Poppins” and other favorites. The annual winter concert was directed by Jack Taylor, university professor of music.

Local students included Isabella Whiting of Lewisburg.

